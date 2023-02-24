Mark your calendars! It’s tourney time!
The IHSAA Boy’s Basketball State Tournament is HERE!
State Finals Date – March 26th @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
Don’t miss a minute!
Details and ticket information for the IHSAA boys Basketball State Championship games for all classes.
Test your knowledge and see if you can recognize these IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Legends!
-
Does Big Ten Officiating Limit Their Teams in NCAA Tournament?
-
What Did Shane Steichen Say At His Opening Press Conference?
-
Trayce Jackson-Davis Will Leave IU After This Season
-
Ranking The Colts 2023 Free Agents
-
A Background Look At New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen
-
Why Did The Colts Hire Shane Steichen?
-
Six Questions Shane Steichen Must Answer For Colts
-
Some Things That Have Happened Since The Colts Had A Full-Time Head Coach