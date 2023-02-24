Purdue vs IU: Round 2 is Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–The Indiana and Purdue men’s basketball teams square off for the second time in the regular season Saturday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Back on February 4, Indiana knocked off Purdue 79-74. Purdue was ranked #1 at the time. Since then, Indiana has won three of their last five. They did, however, lose two road games during that stretch to put them at 4-7 on the road this year.

“I wish I knew what the formula was to get us feeling good about the road. It’s not just our team. There are a lot of teams that struggle on the road,” said Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson.

Purdue and Northwestern are the only two teams in the Big Ten that have winning records on the road (6-3). Purdue, however, has dropped two of their last three games. The two they lost during that stretch were on the road.

In the last meeting between Indiana and Purdue, Purdue center Zach Edey scored 33 points. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points. Both Jackson-Davis and Edey are considered to be candidates for both Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year.

“You know Edey’s going to demand the ball. They’re going to go to him a lot. Our bigs are going to have to battle as much as they can and we can’t let the rest of the supporting pieces get away from us,” said Woodson.

Edey is averaging 22 points per game. Jackson-Davis is average 21. Jackson-Davis just recently announced that he will be leaving Indiana after this season.

“I’ll say more on Senior Night, but I’m just going take these last few games all in. We’re still trying to play for something,” said Jackson-Davis to the media on Thursday.

A total of six points have separated Purdue and Indiana in the last three meetings dating back to the 2022 Big Ten schedule.

Purdue and IU tipoff at 7:30 pm Saturday. Pregame coverage begins a 6:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

