Indianapolis Indians Keep Name In Partnership With Local Tribe

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians minor league baseball team has been known as the “Indians” since the team was founded back in 1902. This week it’s been revealed that the team has announced a plan that will allow them to keep the moniker.

Of late there have been many calls to change the names of sports teams that might be insensitively using the names of indigenous people as mascots. Over the last year, the Indians have been in discussions on how to proceed with their name situation.

On Thursday, it was announced the team has entered into a partnership with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana in which the tribe has given its blessing for the team to remain the “Indians.”

“We are grateful to the Indianapolis Indians for the opportunity to share our story with Hoosiers throughout central Indiana,” said Brian Buchanan, Chief of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. “When the history of Indiana is studied, the major influence of Native American people is seen in the names of Indiana cities, state parks, rivers, food, celebrations, and other cultural points of interest.”

Buchanan added that despite a lot of public pressure to possibly change the name he has encouraged the Indians to keep the name.

The partnership includes a land acknowledgment, recognition of Miami veterans during Native American Heritage Night at Victory Field, support of the Miami scholarship program, and fan educational opportunities.

The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana considers themselves to be the largest tribe of Native Americans in the US that is not recognized as a tribe by the federal government.

