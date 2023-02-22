What Can We Expect From Pacers After All-Star Break?

Following an opportunity to get refreshed and reenergized over the NBA All-Star Break, the Indiana Pacers are ready to begin the final stretch of the regular season.

During the All-Star festivities the Pacers saw a victory in the Rising Stars challenge by Benedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard as members of Team Pau.

Additionally, it saw impressive performances in the three point shoot out by Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton that allowed them to reach the Finals.

great showing by our guys. proud of Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.💛💙 pic.twitter.com/hnsAg5Ep1O — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 19, 2023

Oh and let’s not forget Tyrese tying the 3-Point Contest record for most points in a round!

Tyrese Haliburton just tied the NBA 3PT contest record in Round 1 😱#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/n4wDuUnQSd — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

On top of that, Haliburton participated in his first All-Star game and scored 18 points (though Team Lebron wound up losing to Team Giannis).

Now though, break time is over as Indiana looks to hit the ground running to close the 2022-23 season. The Pacers (26-34) currently sit three games back on the loss side of the tenth and final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. As for the actual playoffs (depending on if you count a Play-In appearance as a true trip to the postseason) the team is seven games back of the sixth seed.

With 22 games left, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Pacers to make one final push, but there’s no doubt it will take the best basketball we’ve seen from this group since the start of the season. It still feels like the team is a player away from something really special, but you won’t see any complaints here if the Blue and Gold are able to make a run at the postseason.

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show the TV Voice of the Indiana Pacers Chris Denari took us on a deep dive into the Pacers play prior to the All-Star break and where he feels the team can go over these final 22 games.

During our chat with Chris he spoke about:

What positives the Pacers can take away from prior to the All-Star Break

If Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin can be the next great NBA duo

The impact of securing Myles Turner with a contract extension

Reggie Miller always going to bat for the Pacers nationally

What it’s been like to have George Hill back in Indy

Check out the full conversation with Chris Denari below