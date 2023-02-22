Is This Actually Tony Kanaan’s Last Season Racing?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they open the show discussing the Peyton Manning commercial for the Indianapolis 500-mile race along with the Roger Penske commercial for the race. Plus, they also hit on the latest news surrounding the 100 Days to Indy documentary since last week and what Tony Kanaan discussed at his retirement announcement last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Later, in the first hour in the show Kevin and Curt open the mailbag and answers some Twitter questions regarding ways that IndyCar can display the athleticism of the drivers when they come to Indiana, a question from their conversation last week with Penske Entertainment’s Mark Miles, and more!

In hour number two, Kevin and Curt have a chance to sit down with a pair of drivers in Tony Kanaan and Agustin Canapino. The first driver that joined the program was TK and he opens his conversation with Curt explaining his decision to retire after this season, what fueled him to become a perfectionist on oval courses and relive some of TK’s favorite memories at IMS over the course of his career.

Canapino followed up Kanaan with a conversation with Curt discussing if he was surprised that he was consistently faster than some veteran drivers at Thermal Club, if he found it difficult to communicate with his team when he first started driving, and if has experience in racing on street courses.