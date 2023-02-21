Colts Get Their O.C, But Potentially Lose Bubba Ventrone

As the Indianapolis Colts fill one coordinator vacancy, another could open up.

The Cleveland Browns have put in a request to interview special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the same position. This comes a day after the Colts brought in Jim Bob Cooter as their new offensive coordinator. Ventrone is a highly respected assistant, and many thought he would be the interim head coach before Jeff Saturday was given the job following the firing of Frank Reich. Ventrone also attended new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s opening press conference, which seemed like a good indicator that the team might retain him. Instead, it appears they will need to find his replacement.

