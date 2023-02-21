NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Pacers owner Herb Simon, Indy hosting All-Star Weekend 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA’s All-Star torch was passed to Indianapolis following the conclusion of last weekend’s events in Salt Lake City.

Originally awarded for 2021, it was postponed three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ultimately, the extra years may turn out to be a blessing for Indy because there was $360 million spent on upgrades to Gainbridge Fieldhouse over the past three years.

Representatives from Indianapolis and the Pacers have attended the NBA’s annual showcase since 2016, first to see firsthand what it would take to host and then to take notes for when they do.

Indy last hosted All-Star Weekend back in 1985.

On Saturday night, prior to the second night of All-Star break festivities, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver held a press conference to cover a variety of topics. During that time, I had the chance to ask Silver about Pacers owner Herb Simon and Indy’s moment to shine in one year.

His comments are below.

“Herb Simon is currently our longest-standing governor in the NBA. He has been a force of innovation and constructive change over the years. I think other governors in the league would say he has done extraordinary service to the league.

“He is a former chairman. He serves on the equivalent of our executive committee. He has become a close friend of mine. I know that even for incoming new governors into the league, [Utah Jazz’s] Ryan Smith being just the most recent example, he’s made himself available to them to say with my decades of experience now in the NBA, please call me if there’s any way I can assist you.

“So I’m thrilled that we were able to reschedule that Covid All-Star Game to Indianapolis. I know Herb Simon and his son Stephen are here. Rick Fuson, (Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO), is here, together with a team of people from the Pacers and Indianapolis, to study the great things that Ryan and Ashley are doing here and the community is doing here.

“And, as I love about our teams, seeing if they can up it yet another notch when we get to Indianapolis. So I’m already looking forward to it.”

Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.