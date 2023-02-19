No. 3 Boilermakers halt losing streak with 82-55 win over Buckeyes

(WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.)— The No. 3 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (24-4 | 13-4) dismantled the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16 | 3-13) 82-55.

The Buckeyes lacked their starting forward, Zed Key on the floor today but it would not show early. Purdue fans have hungered for a win after the Boilermakers strung three losses together.

Out of the gate, the Ohio State Buckeyes knew the need for intense defensive play. A 5-0 run in the first two minutes and capitalizing off of two early turnovers exposed some of the poor habits the Boilermakers have developed.

Down 8-4 with 17:34 to go Zach Edey extended to deny Buckeye Justice Sueing layup. The Boilermakers were finally starting to answer defensively and found Ethan Morton on the perimeter to answer on the offensive end 8-7.

By the first TV timeout, Mackey Arena was giving a preview of the NCAA tournament that’s soon to come. With an Edey jumpshot, Purdue grabbed the lead for the first time with 14:50 to go 12-10.

It was then the Naismith Coach of the Year candidate, Matt Painter, turning up the level for his defense to force separation from the Buckeyes 26-18.

The Boilermakers out rebounded the Buckeyes 21-11 in the first half, Purdue has only been outrebounded in three games this year. The previous loss to Maryland being one of them with a 12 rebound difference (23-35). Purdue forced the only lead change of the half and held the nine point lead all the way into the half 38-29.

The second half began with Zach Edey picking up his 21st double double of the season as Purdue gained a 16 point separation 51-35. Edey tied University of St. John’s Joel Soriano, with the most double doubles in the country.

Halfway through the second half had poised troubling times for Purdue in recent games but today the Boilermakers had a 21 point lead over the Buckeyes 64-43.

There would be nothing stopping the Purdue bench from seeing a load of playing time today as Ohio State had no fire left. The bench was led by Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 11 points to combine for 32 points adding to the final score 82-55.

The Boilermakers picked up their 13th Big Ten win of the season continuing to write this historic season. This now being the 12th consecutive week for the Boilermakers to be ranked in the top five, now becoming the longest streak in school history. Purdue is the number one seed in the early bracket along with Alabama, Houston, and Kansas.

BIG PERFORMANCES: Zach Edey (26Pts, 11Rbs, 3Blks,) Trey Kaufman-Renn (11Pts, 3Rbs, 1As), Fletcher Loyer (6Pts, 4As, 1Stls)

NEXT UP: The Purdue Boilermakers are staying home for one of the biggest rematches of the season with No. 14 Indiana coming to Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will have a full week to prepare for Indiana who will be headed to Michigan State to play on Tuesday, February 21st. The interstate rivalry is the best these two schools have seen together for years tickets are selling for as low as $632 to get into Mackey Arena. A rematch that is setting to live up to all the hype. This Saturday in Mackey Arena action tips off at 7:30PM.