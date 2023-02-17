With Steichen In Place, Who Will Follow Him To Indy?

With the Colts finally having hired their new head coach in Shane Steichen, there are now questions about who his assistant coaches will be?

First and foremost, the futures of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone must be decided. Both of them attended Steichen’s introductory press conference on Tuesday, which bodes well for the Colts retaining both. The Colts also blocked other teams from interviewing Bradley for their defensive coordinator positions. As for their vacant offensive coordinator job, the Colts recently interviewed former Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter. Cooter, who most recently served as the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has previously spent time in Indianapolis. He cut his teeth as an offensive assistant for the Horsehoe from 2009-2011, working under Jim Caldwell.

