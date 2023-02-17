Is It Time To Panic In West Lafayette?

Last night the Purdue Boilermakers traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on the Maryland Terrapins trying to avoid their first losing streak on the season, but Matt Painter’s team crumbled in the second half. Maryland struggles in the first half, shooting 31% but the second half was a totally different story. The Terrapins outscored the Boilers in a 10:50 stretch 32-6 and shot 63% in the half.

One of their key contributors to success for prior to the last give games was freshman Fletcher Loyer. Over his last five games, Loyer is 16/51 (31.4%) from the field, 5/22 (22.7%) on three’s, and is averaging 1.6 assists per turnover.

Publisher of GoldAndBlack.com, Alan Karpick, joined Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook on the Fan Midday Show to give his thoughts on the recent second half struggles for Purdue. Some other topics that Revsine discussed were:

Why Purdue has started to fade the last four games

If it’s important for Purdue to stay on the one line for the NCAA Tournament

The importance of Fletcher Loyer to the team’s success

