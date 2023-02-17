18 thoughts ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — I arrived at Indianapolis International Airport around 6 a.m. on Thursday, about nine hours after the Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls. As early as it was, I was not at all surprised to see several familiar faves who were on their way out of the city as well.

Two Pacers players, who had to fly commercially for a change.

Three Pacers staff members.

A couple members of the Indiana Sports Corp.

Those first flights out in the morning are brutal, aren’t they? But you must fly when the flights are available — and there just aren’t many to Salt Lake City, Utah.

And you can forget about any non-stop options.

There were many graphics inside the airport welcoming everyone to SLC.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday inside Vivint Arena, reaching 214 countries and territories. It’s a huge deal to the NBA, their signature event. It’s unfortunate that it comes 73% into the season, but that’s how it aligns with the rest of the sports calendar.

Did you notice how it was scheduled for one week after the Super Bowl, marking the end of the NFL season? Next year, the NBA continues its recent trend of holding games in cold-weather cities.

2020: Chicago

2021: Atlanta (without fans)

2022: Cleveland

2023: Salt Lake City

2024: Indianapolis

That’s right, this special weekend is ours next year for the first time since 1985. Preparations have been years in the making — literally — since it was supposed to be in Indy back in 2021.

In large part thanks to you paid subscribers, I will be here for the next five days covering each of the events. … Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard in the Rising Stars games, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the 3-point contest, Trevelin Queen and Gabe York in the G League Game and Haliburton in the All-Star showcase.

I’ve made a point to be at every NBA event over the past year — from the draft combine in Chicago to the draft in Brooklyn, to summer league and the G League Showcase in Las Vegas.

Thursday is a travel day for most so there aren’t any notable events. But things get started Friday morning with practice and a media session for the young guys playing in Friday’s Rising Stars game.

As I’m writing this, inside a hotel lobby with a warm coffee beside me, it’s 30 degrees outside. But so far, I’ve been impressed with the city.

Before the events get underway, below are my thoughts entering the weekend at the home of the Utah Jazz.

Finally, it’s here. For those not involved at all this weekend, it’s a breath of fresh air that they needed a month ago. That’s why from New Years to the All-Star break is so frequently referred to as the dog days of the season. A lot of strange stuff happens, some have moments of discomfort because of the trade deadline and by now, each team knows what it is. I feel bad for six teams: the Bucks, Bulls, Wizards, Timberwolves, Clippers and Suns. They all had games on Thursday while the rest of the league had already begun the break. Props to the NBA for allowing smaller cities to host this special weekend. Like Cleveland, SLC and Indy. A warm weather city with a beach is great, but this means a lot to the cities, the teams and their fans. Contrary to popular belief, this is difficult for home teams to host because a lot of it is out of their hands. It’s the NBA who comes in and runs it. For many years, that was one of the biggest things keeping the Pacers for requesting a game. They didn’t want to piss off season-ticket holders who all expect to have tickets to the game. But that’s not how it works. There are an estimated 60 members of the Pacers All-Star host committee in SLC this weekend, plus many others from Indiana Sports Corp., Visit Indy, Downtown Indy, IMPD, etc. If they have a role in hosting next year, they’re out here observing, taking notes and thinking about how they can add value. Upon arriving, there were numerous locals dressed in the same attire, holding a sign that welcomed any questions. That’s how you do it — and I first remember Indy doing that for the Super Bowl back in 2012. Among the items of concern: the weather at the time for next year. And Sunday is forecasted to be 54 and sunny. That would be awesome. This sweet knit hat and gloves were given to media when picking up credentials. These will definitely be put to good use. Something that may only interest me for next year: The Jazz played four straight games on the road in the final week leading up to this event. I know I shouldn’t be surprised that Buddy Hield welcomes competition and the opportunity to shoot more — anytime, anywhere — but I was a little bit surprised he accepted an invitation to participate in the 3-point contest. Primarily because of how much he gives to the game. Five days off work is important for everyone after intense periods of work.

