IU Looks To Move Forward Following Loss to Northwestern

Fresh off of a disappointing and somewhat controversial loss to Northwestern last night, the Indiana Hoosiers must keep looking forward.

There is no time to dwell on the 64-62 loss to the Wildcats. Instead, IU must prepare for a pivotal matchup against Illinois on Saturday. That game, which tips off at noon, could have major implications in the Big 10 standings. IU will enter sitting at 18-7, while Illinois will come in with a record of 17-8. After that game, it’s on to the 16-9 Michigan State Spartans, before IU will face Purdue in a rematch at Mackey Arena on February 25th.

You can listen to JMV speak with Big Ten Network analyst Mike DeCourcy, and more, below!