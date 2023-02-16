Northwestern Snaps Hoosiers Three-Game Winning Streak, Move into Second Place in Big Ten Standings

EVANSTON, IL.--The Northwestern Wildcat men’s basketball team moved into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten by knocking off the 14th ranked Indiana Hoosiers 64-62 Wednesday night.

This loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hoosiers.

Indiana erased a 21-point deficit to tie the game at 62-62 with a layup by Trayce Jackson-Davis. But Northwestern guard Boo Buie hit the game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining. Jalen Hood Schifino’s shot from just beyond halfcourt hit the front of the rim as time expired.

Indiana only shot 29% from the field in the first half and trailed 39-20 at halftime, but then the Hoosiers shot 67% from the field in the second half to outscore the Wildcats 42-25.

“We came out so amped to start the game that we pressed too much and just played awful in the first half, but then we calmed down and made more shots in the second half. Credit Buie for making that big shot at the end,” said Hoosier Head Coach Mike Woodson to Don Fischer on the IU Radio Network after the game.

Indiana falls to 18-8 on the year and 9-6 in the Big Ten. Northwestern improves to 19-7 overall and 10-5 in the Big Ten. #3 Purdue is still at the top of the Big Ten with a 12-3 conference record and a 23-3 overall record.

Buie led Northwestern with 21 points. Jackson-Davis was Indiana’s leading scorer with 23 points on 7-11 shooting.

Next up, the Hoosiers take on Illinois Saturday February 18 at noon. Pregame coverage starts at 11 am on 93.1 WIBC.

