Colts Finally Have A Coach. Now What?

The Colts, at long last, have finally found their new head coach in Shane Steichen.

Despite the team finally answering a question that has lingered since the season ended on January 8th against Houston, several more questions remain. The biggest, and most important, is what will the team do with the 4th overall pick in the draft? The idea of moving up to #1 and grabbing either Bryce Young or C.J Stroud is certainly a legitimate possibility. Of course, with Colts GM Chris Ballard at the helm, their remains a chance that the team trades back. In fact, during Steichen’s introductory press conference, Ballard made a remark alluding to that possibility, albeit jokingly. Steichen, for his part, didn’t reveal any of his thoughts on the quarterbacks in this draft, or on what he wants to do with the 4th overall pick.

Listen to JMV talk to new Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen below!