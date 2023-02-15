Tyrese Haliburton Commits To 2023 All-Star 3-Point Contest, Joining Teammate Buddy Hield

Already named to a 2023 NBA All-Star, Tyrese Haliburton has decided to add another event to his busy weekend in Salt Lake City.

The Pacers’ point guard has committed to compete in the 3-point contest for the first time, league sources confirmed to Fieldhouse Files.

As I reported back on Feb. 2, his backcourt mate Buddy Hield already committed to participate. Hield won the event back in 2020, but did not compete the past two years.

The event is a highlight of All-Star Saturday — set for Feb. 18 at Vivint Arena — and has been more exciting than the much-anticipated dunk contest in recent years.

Shams Charania first reported it on Friday while appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” for Super Bowl weekend. One day earlier, I checked on the possibility and was told that Haliburton was still deciding whether to participate.

Haliburton is shooting 40% from range this season, and he’s both launching and making more than in his first two seasons. And because Haliburton, 22, is a student of the game, of course he plans to watch film of previous 3-point contests to see what worked.

There are two key decisions two make: 1) in which corner to begin and 2) from which side of the ball rack to shoot.

Haliburton returned to game action on Feb. 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing 10 games with a left elbow sprain. The Pacers (25-34) lost nine of 10 games without him, further emphasizing his value to this team.

Haliburton, who finished with 30 points and 12 assists on Monday in a loss to the Jazz, is averaging 20.0 points and 10.1 assists per game this season.

“A 20 & 10 point guard is gold in this league,” head coach Rick Carlisle said, “particularly one that also has the ‘it’ factor when it comes to the crowd identifying with him. I see so much of Reggie [Miller] in him, the way that these guys move on the court, their emotions, what they’re about, how they work, all those things. I’m really thrilled for him [being named an All-Star].”

The Pacers have had three players represent the franchise in the 3-point contest:

Reggie Miller five times (1989, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1998)

five times (1989, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1998) Danny Granger (2009)

(2009) Paul George (2013)

Hield and Haliburton have the opportunity to be the first to bring back a win to Indianapolis.