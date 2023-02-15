Colts Introduce Shane Steichen as Head Coach

The Colts introduced their new head coach Shane Steichen at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Steichen opened by thanking the many players and coaches he was worked with that helped him get to where he is now. He also confirmed that he would be the offensive play-caller, while remaining fairly tight-lipped about the futures of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, as well as what the Colts plan to do at quarterback next season. Meanwhile, Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard both spoke to what drew them to Steichen; mainly, his football acumen as well as his capabilities as a leader.

Listen to JMV speak with The Athletics Zak Keefer, and more, below!