ANN ARBOR, Mich.–The Michigan Wolverine men’s basketball team led the #18 Indiana Hoosiers for almost 34 minutes, but it was the Hoosiers who made key baskets and held Michigan scoreless for the final five minutes of the game to win 62-61.

Jalen Hood-Schifino sunk two free throws with 2:58 to play to give Indiana the lead. Neither team scored a basket for the final 2:58, but it was Indiana’s defense that forced Michigan to miss their last two field goals. Mich

It is Indiana’s first win at Michigan since 2016.

Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and the Hoosiers were led in scoring again by Trayce Jackson-Davis who had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson-Davis played all 40 minutes. Those two combined for 49 of Indiana’s 62 points.

Indiana improved to 18-7 overall and 9-5 in Big Ten play. They play Michigan again March 5.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a road game at Northwestern February 15. Tipoff is at 9 pm. Pregame coverage begins at 8 on 93.1 WIBC.

The post Hoosiers Erase 11-Point Deficit, Beat Michigan appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Hoosiers Erase 11-Point Deficit, Beat Michigan was originally published on wibc.com