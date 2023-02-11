Mark Lowry Breaks Down Preseason Friendly Loss to Butler

(00:00-04:22) – Greg Rakestraw opens this week’s edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan by previewing the upcoming guests that will be on the show today, provides a brief recap of the preseason friendly match between the Indy Eleven and the Butler Bulldogs, and provides a live soccer scoreboard update in the Chelsea/West Ham match.

(07:24-17:33) – Head Coach Mark Lowry of the Indy Eleven makes a live appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to share his perspective on how his team performed against the Butler Bulldogs in their first preseason friendly match, how the addition of Harrison Robledo will impact the overall success of the team from the limited action he’s been able to play with the Indy Eleven, if there are any specific additions that he and the staff, and how Ayoze has transferred from playing soccer for Mark Lowry to being an assistant coach to him.

(20:33-27:48) – The most recent acquisition for the Indy Eleven in midfielder Harrison Robledo joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to explain his excitement in joining the Indy Eleven on loan from FC Cincinnati, how different it is playing with the first team in FC Cincinnati to playing with the Indy Eleven, how he spent his twenty-first birthday, if he’s played with anyone on the current roster before, and what he will qualify this season as a successful season.

(30:49-39:01) – Alex Janezzek from The Shop in Broad Ripple makes an appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to explains some of the new Indy Eleven merchandise that they will be releasing as we get closer to the start of the season, what the shop will be offering at game days for the Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, and how they plan to be more involved with merchandise that is catered to the theme of specific game nights for the Indy Eleven.

(42:01-56:36) – Greg Rakestraw closes this week’s edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan by recapping the teams that are left in the FA Cup, how the run of Wrexham F.C. is officially over, what is next for Wrexham now that their run in the FA Cup is over, and highlights everything that is going on in the United States Open Cup. Finally, Rake closes out the show with the latest news in the Champions League along with the upcoming schedule for the English Premier League.