Where Do Things Stand With The Colts Head Coaching Search?

It took legendary filmmaker James Cameron thirteen years to release a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar”. For Indianapolis Colts fans, the search for the next head coach of the franchise has felt that long at times if not longer. “Way of Water”? More like “Way of What Are We Doing” Colts?

Let’s face it, we’re at a point in the process where there is an unspoken rule around the league that teams should do their best not to distract from the Super Bowl. Which means Colts fans will have to wait until next week at the earliest to find out who the 21st head coach in franchise history will be.

Who knows, maybe the next head coach of the Colts is involved in Super Bowl 57?

On Sunday, Shane Steichen will call plays for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Will he be the #Colts head coach next week?https://t.co/JPbOKabQfY — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) February 10, 2023

On the bright side there have at least been some reported eliminations from the Colts’ reported list of finalists, meaning we are getting somewhat closer to a decision…right?

#Colts have begun narrowing down the field. Giants OC Mike Kafka, a finalist in AZ, is out of the running in Indy, per source — as is Bengals OC Brian Callahan (per @AlbertBreer) and Giants DC Wink Martingale (per @MikeSilver) Indy’s long, winding search appears closer — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 10, 2023

Still, where do things stand in this long, exhaustive coaching search? Who is the front runner and will the Colts ever actually hire somebody?

For the answers to those questions and more The Fan Midday Show turned to THE DEAN Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4.

Chappy also talked with us about:

if getting a great QB or great coach is more important

what if anything the elimination of candidates means for the Colts’ timeline

other areas the Colts need to improve this offseason

when Colts fans can expect a decision to be made

why Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney missed out on the Hall of Fame this year

why Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney missed out on the Hall of Fame this year