Colts Take Two Names Of Their List of Potential Coaches

While we still don’t know who the Colts head coach next season will be, we can take two names off of the list.

The Colts have informed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that will not be teams next head coach. The news comes as the Colts coaching search looks to extend pass the Super Bowl. Many have speculated that the Colts haven’t announced their hire because whoever they are choosing will be coaching on the sidelines during the Super Bowl. Among the reported finalists for the position are Raheem Morris, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and potentially Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. Notably, interim head coach Jeff Saturday has not officially been removed from consideration.

Listen to JMV break down the Colts coaching search news and more below with ESPN’s Mike Wells below!