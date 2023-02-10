Former Colts Kicker Adam Vinatieri on the Pressure of Big Super Bowl Kicks

With the Super Bowl this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles it’s always a good time to catch up with players past and present who are in town for the big event. One of those players was former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who called in to Kevin & Query to discuss a number of topics.

The four-time Super Bowl winner talked about the atmosphere that comes with the lead up to a Super Bowl, the event itself, the pressure and mindset you have to be in when your number gets called in tight situations as well as his partnership with DiGiorno’s Pizza and FanDuel Sportsbook that will have plenty of tie-ins to the final Sunday of the NFL season. He also discussed his amazing family tree that includes the likes of Evel Knievel and General George Custer.

