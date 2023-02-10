BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 2nd ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team knocked off the 5th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes Thursday night 87-78 to get the top spot in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers have now won 11 games in a row to put their record at 23-1 and 13-1 in Big Ten play.

13,046 people attended the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. That breaks the old record of 13,007 for the women’s basketball program which was set at the WNIT Championship Game in 2018.

Indiana was led in scoring by Grace Berger. She had 26 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Thursday’s win marked IU’s first AP top-5 win since March 27, 2021 against No. 3 NC State.

Next up for the Hoosiers, they face 13th ranked Ohio State Monday at 7 pm.

The post #2 IU Women’s Basketball Team Beats Iowa, Sets Attendance Record appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

#2 IU Women’s Basketball Team Beats Iowa, Sets Attendance Record was originally published on wibc.com