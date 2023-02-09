Is Purdue The Best Team In College Basketball?

The Purdue Boilermakers will look to bounce back, after a 79-74 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers this past weekend, when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight. For most of the year Purdue has been viewed as the top team in college basketball.

The Hoosiers storm the court in Bloomington after taking down No. 1 Purdue 🔥 It’s the first time Indiana has defeated a No. 1 team since 2013 👏 (via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/uTrbpoyUUC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 4, 2023

Even after that loss to the Hoosiers the bracketologists still have them as the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the AP still has them as the #1 ranked team in the country.

But are the Boilermakers really the clubhouse favorite to capture college basketball’s richest prize? Or are they being overvalued and has a blueprint to take care of them been revealed in their two losses this season?

Thursday on The Fan Midday Show the legend Seth Greenberg of ESPN’s College GameDay stopped by to answer those questions and to give us his overall thoughts on the Purdue Boilermakers as we enter the final months of the regular season.

During the conversation Seth spoke on:

if he feels Purdue is the best team in college basketball

what we learned about the Boilermakers in their loss to Indiana

where Zach Edey ranks among the top players in college hoops

which teams he feels can win the National Title

if there are any contenders he likes that aren’t getting enough love

Check out the full conversation with Seth Greenberg