Pacers Surprisingly Active At Trade Deadline

While the Indiana Pacers didn’t make any moves that rivaled the big splashes that teams like Pheonix and Los Angeles caused, they didn’t just sit on their hands at the trade deadline.

Instead, the team acquired Serge Ibaka and former Pacer George Hill, along with Jordan Nwora and reportedly, numerous 2nd round picks, in a multi-player deal involving the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. It is unclear at this point what role Hill will play with the team, however, Ibaka has already been released. The Pacers also plan to waive Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor. Elsewhere around the league, teams are making big moves; the Nets shipped Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the week, before following that up by sending Kevin Durant to the Pheonix Suns. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers shipped out Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly, among others, to make room for their former #2 overall pick, D’Angelo Russell.

Listen to JMV breakdown the craziness of the NBA trade deadline with Evan Sidery from Basketball News below!