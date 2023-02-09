Katherine Legge Signs With RLL For One-Off Attempt At Indianapolis 500

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Katherine Legge is returning to IndyCar signing a deal with Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing to try and qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Legge has been out of the IndyCar realm since 2013 when she finished 26th in her second start in the Indianapolis 500. Since then, Legge has been a journeyman driver competing in Sportscar racing, touring cars, and even a few starts in Formula E.

“I am thrilled to be back at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the biggest race in the world, the Indy 500,” Legge said in an announcement at the team’s new HQ in Zionsville Thursday. “Bobby (Rahal) gave me my first chance to win races for the team in the Jaguar I-PACE series a few years ago and it feels like a homecoming of sorts.”

Legge, a British driver from Surrey, England, raced with RLL in the Jaguar I-PACE series a few years back. Legge is confident she can have a real shot at winning the race with RLL.

“Racing at Indy with an Indy 500-winning team and with Honda is an amazing opportunity, and one I am very grateful for and intend to make the most of,” she said. “I’m hoping I can learn from my teammates and team members, and transition smoothly back to open-wheel racing for May.”

“I’ve been a fan of Katherine’s for many years and know that, in the right situation, she can be competitive and figure into the outcome at the end of the race,” said RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal. “She has driven for us before in the Jaguar electric program and won from the pole in Mexico City and finished on the podium several times.”

Legge will be the fourth entry to try and qualify for the Indianapolis 500 from RLL, joining full-time drivers Graham Rahal, Christian Lungaard, and Jack Harvey.

Legge started two Indianapolis 500s in 2012 and 2013 with Lotus-Dragon Racing and Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports respectively. Before leaving IndyCar in 2013 she made 39 career starts in Indy car racing between two full-time seasons the Champ Car Series in 2006 and 2007.

