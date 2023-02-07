How Appealing Is the Colts Head Coaching Gig?

And then there were two…the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals are the final two teams that have a void at their head coaching position. Unlike Arizona, the Colts do not have a franchise quarterback on the roster, a declining offensive line, and a lack of playmakers at the skill positions. That doesn’t necessarily sound like a position that candidates would be drooling over.

Former NFL front office member for 25 years in Michael Lombardi of VSiN joined Scott Long and Jimmy Cook on the Fan Midday Show to explain why the final six candidates that received a second interview would be interested in the Colts head coach position.

“I think it’s the history of the team. When you can work with historic franchises with great pride and unbelievable history, that’s a great job. There’s 32 of these jobs, they’re harder to get than the United States senator. You can’t be sitting there turning your nose up to them. All of them come with problems.” Lombardi stated.

It’s hard to keep track of which candidates have received a second interview at this point considering Chris Ballard and company interviewed more than a dozen candidates in the first wave of interviews. Here are the six candidates that we know that have received a second interview:

Lombardi joined Long and Cook for a very informative fifteen minute conversation where he discussed some other topics centered around the Indianapolis Colts as well:

Where last season went wrong for the Colts

Why he believes the Colts can get back to physical football

What kind of head coach he believes the Colts need

Which candidate he would want to hear from most

To listen to Jimmy Cook and Scott Long’s full conversation with Michael Lombardi, download the podcast containing the interview below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.