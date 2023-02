Jimmy Cook and Scott Long opened up Monday’s show with IU guard Trey Galloway to break down:

Mike Woodson’s message down the stretch to be able to pull out the win over Purdue

How Saturday’s environment was the best environment he’s ever played in

What the team’s mindset has been since Xavier Johnson went down

Where he has seen the biggest improvement in his game this year

Explains what the keys are to defeating Rutgers.

Full interview.