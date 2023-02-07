Getting To Know The Finalists For The Colts Head Coaching Job

The Colts don’t seem to be in any hurry to hire a head coach. Chris Ballard said in his end of season press conference he’d be fine not hiring a head coach until mid-February. It appears to be headed that way.

In the meantime, we decided to dig a little deeper on some of the head coaching finalists and get some background on where they’ve previously been, their qualifications and why they seem to be in the running for the Colts head coaching job.

