Kopp: IU Is Riding High After Their Win Over Top-Ranked Purdue

It isn’t every day you get to beat your arch-rival in basketball, but Miller Kopp and the Indiana Hoosiers did just that on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington as they defeated the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 79-74. It was an electric atmosphere with the rivalry at a fever pitch as both teams came into the game ranked in the top 25.

The stars played like stars with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the Hoosiers with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks while Purdue’s Zach Edey led all scorers with 33 points and 18 rebounds. The win pushed Indiana to their 16th win of the season and gave Purdue just their second loss of the season.

On Monday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp. Kopp finished with a pair of big time 3-pointers and added a couple of steals in the win. He discussed the game and playing with a double-digit lead the majority of the time, why he decided to transfer from Northwestern to Indiana, the teammate who doesn’t get enough credit, his thoughts on the court storm, life after basketball and a whole lot more!

