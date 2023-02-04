Indiana Pacers Rely on Their Defense to Edge Sacramento Kings

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – Just 24 hours after falling apart in the fourth quarter, the Indiana Pacers (25-29) hang their hat on the defensive end to fend off the Sacramento Kings (29-22) to win 107-104.

Unlike most games, the Indiana Pacers did not hit a rut offensively or allow their opponent to score at will. Instead, it was a quarter filled with mini runs. Neither team was able to string together multiple successful offensive possessions when getting stops on the defensive end. The biggest lead for Indiana in the quarter was six, and Sacramento led by as much as one point. The lead changed twice, but it was tied four times in the first twelve minutes. Domantas Sabonis corralled six rebounds to go with his six points. Bennedict Mathurin came off the Pacers bench to score seven points. Myles Turner was active on the glass with five boards. After the first quarter, it was 28-27 Indiana.

The second quarter started with two teams exchanging baskets, but eventually the Kings would be able to just chip away enough to take their first lead in the quarter at 39-37. Head Coach Rick Carlisle would call a timeout to regroup the troops, and they would respond immediately with four three pointers in five attempts with Aaron Nesmith knocking down three of them. In total, the Pacers would go on a 14-0 run to go ahead 51-39 in 2:46 of game action. Indiana wouldn’t let the Kings cut their deficit down to a one or two possession game. They would hold onto their twelve-point lead the final 4:51. At intermission the Pacers would lead the Kings 60-48. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 13 points. Harrison Barnes was the leading scorer for Sacramento with 11 points. Sabonis had 8p/7r/4a in his first 24-minutes back in Indiana.

Quarter number three would be the first time that the Pacers had to fend off the Kings since neither team really gained separation in the first quarter and the domination in the second quarter. Sacramento quickly started the quarter with an 8-2 run to cut their deficit to seven points. Much like last night against the Lakers, the Pacers would respond and extend their lead to a game high 19 points at 79-60. Sacramento would not go away. They would claw back into this game by slicing their deficit down to five with thirty-five seconds left. Mathurin would make a layup in the final seconds to make it a touchdown lead for Indiana at 87-80 after three periods of play.

The final quarter of play would resemble the first quarter. Neither team really going on extended runs, especially Indiana when considering it was the second night of a back-to-back after an upsetting collapse last night in the fourth against the Lakers. However, the Pacers would have amnesia and not let their offensive and defensive woes last night resurface in the fourth quarter. Indiana would get ahead by as much as nine points in the quarter, but at the halfway points it was not looking good for Pacer fans. Daniel Theis would turn the ball over with 6:42 to go in the game, giving the Kings their first chance to take the lead since the first quarter as the Pacers led 95-94. Usually, De’Aaron Fox would take over for Sacramento (7.6 ppg in 4th quarter), but he was unavailable for the Kings tonight. Indiana’s defense wouldn’t waiver down the stretch with Sacramento having three chances in the final 98 seconds to tie the game. Indiana holds on to win 107-104.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield (21p, 10r, 6a), Aaron Nesmith (17p, 7r), Myles Turner (14p, 13r, 4b), Harrison Barnes (23p, 5r), and Kevin Huerter (16p). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

NOTES: Myles Turner notched his 15th double-double on the season, Sabonis recorded his 40th double-double in his 49th game of the season, and the Pacers recorded their 18th clutch win on the season (5th most in the league). Indiana also is now third in clutch games with 34, only trailing Utah (35) and Miami (36). Buddy Hield became the 3rd Pacer to make 200+ three pointers in a season and the first since Paul George in 2015-2016. Hield also recorded his third double-double on the season. Chris Duarte registered his first “Did Not Participate – Coach’s Decision” of his two year career.