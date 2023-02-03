Purdue Looks To Stay Hot Against IU

We’re one day away from a premier matchup between two iconic basketball programs.

IU and Purdue will tip off tomorrow at 4 pm from Assembly Hall, in the rare game between these two programs that will have actual ranking implications. This will be the first time Purdue has face Indiana while ranked #1 in the nation. The last time these teams played each other while both were ranked was back in 2016, when No. 22 Indiana upset No. 17 Purdue, 77-73. Before that, one would have to go all the way back to 2008 to find a ranked game between the two schools. Purdue does the lead the series overall, with 125 wins to Indiana’s 90.

Listen to JMV preview the showdown between IU and Purdue with former Purdue star and current Big Ten Network and ESPN analyst, Robbie Hummel, below!