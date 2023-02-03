Battle of Rivals: #1 Purdue and #21 Indiana Square Off in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and #21 Indiana Hoosiers will square off in Bloomington Saturday for a Big Ten Conference men’s basketball matchup. It’s the first time that both teams have been ranked in a matchup against each other since 2016.

Purdue has won nine straight games while Indiana has won five of its last six but is coming off a 66-55 loss to Maryland Tuesday night.

Much of the attention is on the matchup between Purdue center Zach Edey (22 points per game, 13 rebounds per game) and Indiana power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (20 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists per game). Jackson-Davis recently became Indiana’s all-time blocked shots leader.

“Edey gets up and down the floor and he may not be as mobile as some bigs, but he’s mobile enough to do what he’s doing,” said Indiana University Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson.

Purdue has been ranked No. 1 in eight weeks in the last two years. Indiana will take on the top-ranked team for the 25th time in program history. They have seven wins against No. 1-ranked opponents.

Students with general admission tickets will be permitted to start lining up on the IU Athletics campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, seven hours before the scheduled 4 p.m. tip-off. Traditionally, the general admission lineup begins five hours before IU games.

In addition, due to a forecast that includes sub-20-degree temperatures, the general admission lineup for Saturday’s game will be relocated indoors to the Gladstein Fieldhouse. That is east of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and behind Wilkinson Hall.

Tipoff between Indiana and Purdue is at 4 pm Saturday. Pregame coverage begins at 3 on 93.1 WIBC.

The Purdue and Indiana women’s basketball teams play Sunday at 2 pm.

