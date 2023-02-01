Fife: Breaks Down IU’s Loss To Maryland, Showdown With Purdue

The Indiana Hoosiers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night as they fell to Maryland 66-55. It was an ugly game all around but was magnified by the fact that the next opponent on the schedule is none other than the arch-rival Purdue Boilermakers, the top-ranked Boilermakers at that.

On Wednesday’s Kevin & Query, the guys welcomed former IU player and Hoosiers assistant coach Dane Fife on the show to discuss what he saw in the loss to the Terrapins, coaching Trayce Jackson-Davis and what other coaches around the league think of Davis.

Fife also looked ahead to the game against the Boilermakers on Saturday. How he would hope the Hoosiers try and slow down Zach Edey and the Purdue offense as well as his desire to coach again and his pick to win the game on Saturday.

