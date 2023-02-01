Andrew Nembhard Humbled by Rising Star Recognition

Every Friday before the NBA All-Star Game, the top rookies and sophomores in the National Basketball Association face off in the Jordan Rising Stars game on All-Star weekend. This year, the Indiana Pacers will have two representatives that are both rookies.

Bennedict Mathurin Andrew Nembhard

Mathurin leads the NBA in bench points and is second to Paolo Banchero in scoring out of the entire rookie class. Nembhard on the other hand, has been a steady role player for Rick Carlisle. The Gonzaga graduate has had a variety of roles this season.

Point Guard while Tyrese Haliburton was sidelines with knee and elbow injuries

Defend the other team’s top scoring guard

Move to an off-ball scorer with Haliburton in the lineup

On Wednesday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Brendan King, Andrew Nembhard joined the guys to share what it means to him to be recognized as a rising star in the NBA. Other topics the Pacers rookie discussed were:

Individual expectations coming into this season

First person he talked to after receiving recognition

Playing for Mark Few and Rick Carlisle

On Wednesday's edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Brendan King, Andrew Nembhard joined the guys to share what it means to him to be recognized as a rising star in the NBA.