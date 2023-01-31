Listen Live
These 2 Super Bowl athletes have played football in the Hoosier State

NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles

Super Bowl 57 will be in Arizona at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

These players in the Super Bowl have ties to the Hoosier state:

Ian Book played at the University of Notre Dame from 2017-2020 where he finished as the winningest quarterback in Fighting Irish history. He completed a record of 30-5. He was a two-time team captain and led the Irish to two CFP appearances in 2018 and 2020.

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

After graduating, Book was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived by New Orleans and now serves as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. He has one career game in the NFL. Book grew up in California.

There are 44 Notre Dame players who have won Super Bowl rings, including 11 multiple times.

George Karlaftis is a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was born in Athens, Greece but moved to the United States when he was 13. He played college football at Purdue, where he won all-Big Ten honors before being drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL: JAN 01 Broncos at Chiefs

His father pursued a doctorate at Purdue University where he met his mother Amy, who had grown up near Purdue in West Lafayette.  After marrying, they settled in Athens. However, after Karlaftis’ father died in 2014, Amy and her children moved back to West Lafayette, where Karlaftis began attending West Lafayette High School. As a true freshman at Purdue in 2019, Karlaftis started all 12 games, recording 54 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He also won back-to-back state championships in shot put. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following the 2021 season in which he achieved 4.5 sacks. 

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

This is the 38th Super Bowl to have at least one former Purdue football player competing. It is the 23rd time in the past 24 years Purdue has been represented in the Super Bowl.

 

