These 2 Super Bowl athletes have played football in the Hoosier State

Ian Book played at the University of Notre Dame from 2017-2020 where he finished as the winningest quarterback in Fighting Irish history. He completed a record of 30-5. He was a two-time team captain and led the Irish to two CFP appearances in 2018 and 2020.

There are 44 Notre Dame players who have won Super Bowl rings, including 11 multiple times.

George Karlaftis is a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was born in Athens, Greece but moved to the United States when he was 13. He played college football at Purdue, where he won all-Big Ten honors before being drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

His father pursued a doctorate at Purdue University where he met his mother Amy, who had grown up near Purdue in West Lafayette. After marrying, they settled in Athens. However, after Karlaftis’ father died in 2014, Amy and her children moved back to West Lafayette, where Karlaftis began attending West Lafayette High School. As a true freshman at Purdue in 2019, Karlaftis started all 12 games, recording 54 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He also won back-to-back state championships in shot put. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following the 2021 season in which he achieved 4.5 sacks.

