Hoosiers Knock Off Ohio State, Win Fifth Straight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team won their fifth game in a row Saturday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, but the key number may have actually been 17.

That’s because the Hoosiers outscored Ohio State 17-1 in the final 5:37 of the first half to take a 46-30 lead into halftime.

The Hoosiers would lead by as many as 19 in the second half and go onto win 86-70.

Hoosier guard Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 24 points and hit six 3-pointers. As a team, Ohio State only made five three-point shots on 19 attempts.

“Well, again, here’s a freshman (in Hood-Schifino) that’s played very well for our ballclub this season. He did get off to a hot start, and we needed every bit of it because Ohio State got off to a great start. He was basically the only guy that was putting the ball in the hole. Our defense stayed solid, and then that three-minute mark of the first half is when we made our run. We went on, I think, a 15-0 run, and that’s basically, I think, what sealed the game for us,” said Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson.

Also for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds. Off the bench for Indiana, Malik Reneau had 15 points and snagged eight boards.

Woodson missed Wednesday night’s game against Minnesota but returned to Saturday night to coach against Ohio State.

The Hoosiers are now 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Up next for Indiana is a road game against Maryland (14-7, 5-5 in the Big Ten) Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 9 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 8 on 93.1 WIBC.

