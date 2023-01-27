Where Do Things Stand In Colts’ Head Coaching Search?

The anticipation continues to grow as to who will be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. As conference championship weekend arrives, it’s still unknown how many coaches will make it to the second round of interviews for the top job at West 56th Street.

Brian Callahan, Eric Bieniemy, DeMeco Ryans, Wink Martindale, Jeff Saturday, the list goes on and on for who could be the next leader in Indianapolis.

Latest #Colts head coaching odds from @betonline_ag: -Jeff Saturday: +150 -Eric Bieniemy: +375 -DeMeco Ryans: +650 -Dan Quinn: +750 A bit surprising to me. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) January 24, 2023

On top of this “option overload” the Colts also are competing with other teams in need of a head coach. That includes a division foe in the Houston Texans who have their eyes set on similar names.

#49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the #Texans, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s expected to meet with Houston at some point next week after the game. There is mutual interest and if all goes well, he could be their next head coach. pic.twitter.com/Wj2htQYEd1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

We know that this is still a quarterback driven league but, if the Colts fail to get the coaching hire right, it could set the franchise back years.

So just where does everything stand heading into conference championship weekend and which candidates make the most sense for Indy?

Friday on The Fan Midday Show the talented Kevin Bowen stopped by to give us his thoughts and analysis of the Colts head coaching search.

Kevin also talked about:

which conference championship assistant coaches are the best fit

which coaching candidates would gel easiest with this Colts roster

who he would like to see as the next head coach of the Colts

his prediction for Conference Championship Weekend.

Listen to our full chat with Kevin Bowen below