Carolina Panthers Hire Ex-Colts Coach Frank Reich to Be Their Next Head Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–The Carolina Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach.

Reich most recently served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2022, when he was fired mid-season.

The Panthers last made the playoffs in 2017 and fired head coach Matt Rhule this past season. Reich played for the Panthers in 1995, which was the team’s first season in the league, and threw the first touchdown pass in franchise history.

Carolina’s record was 7-10 this year. The Colts went 4-12-1.

Reich went to four Super Bowls as a player with the Buffalo Bills, where he was primarily a backup. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season in which he was the offensive coordinator.

Reich was fired by the Colts after the team started 3-5-1. His firing came a little over one year after extending his contract through the 2026 season.

He was 40-33-1 during four-plus seasons in Indianapolis with a record of 1-2 in the postseason.

