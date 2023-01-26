Could Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Be The Next Colts Head Coach?

The Colts are finally starting to move to the second wave of head coaching interviews and one of those moving on to the next round is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The newly turned 42-year old has spent time in the NFL with the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers before becoming the Broncos defensive coordinator this past season. He and the defense were one of the few bright spots in a dismal Broncos campaign.

On Thursday’s edition of Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by Broncos reporter for The Athletic Nick Kosmider to discuss Evero’s rising star in the NFL, what he would bring to the table as a defensive-minded coach, why he would be a good fit with the Colts, the Broncos own head coaching search and debating who is currently more screwed at quarterback between the Colts and Broncos. The full interview can be found in the link below.

