The Colts Move To Round 2 of Head Coaching Interviews

The Colts are starting to move towards the finish line in their head coaching search as they have begun putting in requests for second interviews with some candidates, as many as seven, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ram defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Jeff Saturday are among the group getting second interviews.

On Wednesday’s edition of Kevin & Query, the guys talked to ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder to get his thoughts on the coaching search, the candidates, Jeff Saturday’s potential staff, Carlie Irsay sitting in on coaching interviews, Aaron Rodgers rumors, the possibility of not being able to interview DeMeco Ryans and other candidates until after the Super Bowl & more.

