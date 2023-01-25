Behind The Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Bengals OC Brian Callahan

The search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts has slugged right along as we inch closer to announcements on which candidates will receive a second interview. One name that is deserving of a formal conversation is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Callahan, who the Colts completed an interview with last week, has helped head coach Zac Taylor in guiding the Bengals to their second consecutive AFC Championship game.

BENGALS TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW 🐅 pic.twitter.com/cytyf5G94M — Overtime (@overtime) January 22, 2023

He’s also played a part in the development of star QB Joe Burrow who has ascended into the conversation as one of the best players at the position in the league.

Leading the @Bengals back to the AFC Championship game.@JoeyB is your Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/oFM6cZFy95 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 25, 2023

It also goes with out saying, but with a win on Sunday he will have helped guide the Bengals to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

In The End It’s the rematch Bengals and Chiefs for the AFC pic.twitter.com/EvQqxsRzWr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 23, 2023

So, is Brian Callahan the answer to the long term plans of the Indianapolis Colts and is he the right person to mold the next face of the franchise?

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show the talented James Rapien of All Bengals on SI.com and the Locked On Bengals podcast stopped by to give us the full lowdown of what Brian Callahan would bring to the table as a head coach.

James also spoke with us about:

Why Brian Callahan is the right man for a head coaching job

How much Joe Burrow credits Callahan for his development

What his role is in game planning vs calling plays and the impact that has on his candidacy

Expectations for the Bengals against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend.

Check out the full conversation with James Rapien below and don't miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.