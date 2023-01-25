Evansville Native Scott Rolen Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, New York--Evansville native and seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rolen was born in Evansville and played high school baseball at Jasper High School. During his senior year at Jasper in 1993, he was named Indiana Mr. Baseball, played tennis, and was named to the Indiana high school basketball All-Star team.

During his 17 years in Major League Baseball, Rolen played for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds.

Rolen racked up 2,077 hits and 316 home runs. He also won eight Gold Gloves. Rolen also won a World Series in 2006 with St. Louis.

In 2018, Rolen joined Indiana University baseball’s coaching staff at the Director of Player Development. He will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 23 alongside Fred McGriff.

