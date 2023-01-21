Indy Eleven Acquire Aodhan Quinn from Phoenix Rising to Bolster Roster

(00:00-02:52) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, and opens this weekend’s show by listing off all the additions that the Indy Eleven have made this offseason with Mark Lowry and company adding another piece to the roster for the upcoming season, highlighting the guests that will be on today’s show along with the things he will discuss with those guests, and teases some notes that he will share in the final segment.

(05:53-16:35) – Midfielder Aodhan Quinn makes his first ever appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to explain all the factors as to why he chose to sign with the Indy Eleven, what he knows about the history of the Indy Eleven franchise and what he has heard regarding some of the players on the roster and Mark Lowry as a coach, how much he’s looking forward to playing for Mark Lowry after facing him as an opponent a couple times in his career, and how he is excited to play in front of the Brickyard Battalion at Carroll Stadium.

(19:35-28:54) – Indy Eleven defender Robby Dambrot joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to catch up with one another to see what Dambrot has been working on this offseason, if he has been able to catch some Duquesne college basketball with his dad being the coach there, explains what people should expect from a former teammate and the previous guest in the program in Aodhan Quinn, how impressed he’s been with the additions that Head Coach Mark Lowry has been able to make this offseason, and if he’s been able to connect with any members of the organization since moving back to Indianapolis.

(31:55-47:44) – Soccer Saturday rolls along with Greg Rakestraw on 93.5/107.5 The Fan with the final guest of today show in the Director of Content for USLChampionship.com in Nicholas Murray. The two guys start their conversation by breaking down the impact the additions for the Indy Eleven will have on the overall success of the team, where Murray sees the Indy Eleven within the landscape of the USL and takes a look around what other teams in the USL have done this offseason.

(50:43-55:45) – During the final segment of today’s show, Greg spends a brief moment of it highlighting the latest scores in the FA Cup and highlights some of the upcoming matches in the English Premier League and shares some notes of the matches that he highlights during the final five minutes of the show.