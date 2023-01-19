Teri Moren Becomes All-Time Winningest Women’s Basketball Coach at Indiana University

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.–Not only is the 6th ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team off to its best start in more than 50 years, their head coach Teri Moren also set a record.

With the team’s 83-72 win over 21st ranked Illinois Wednesday night, Moren became the all-time winningest coach in program history with 189 victories.

“These are one of those snapshot moments for me. I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life,” said Moren to her players after the win.

Indiana pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring Illinois 30-20 in that period after trailing by 3 at the end of the first quarter.

“We knew that it was going to be a complete dogfight tonight with a really good team in Illinois. The advantage that you sometimes have is that you already play a team. As you know, we opened with them in conference play at our place. We learned a lot about them. They certainly improved just like we have improved,” said Moren.

The Hoosiers 17-1 start to the season is its best record through 18 games since its inaugural season in 1971-72.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a road game against Michigan January 23 at 8 pm.

