What Will The Colts Do With The 4th Overall Pick?

The Indianapolis Colts completed one of the worst seasons in recent memory over a week ago, and received their reward with the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Now, they have to figure out what to do with it. There are certainly no shortage of options. One possibility, and to some this would be the best one, is to orchestrate a trade with the Chicago Bears to move up to #1 overall in order to draft either C.J Stroud or Bryce Young, the top two QB’s in this year’s draft. They could also stand pat at 4, and hope one of those two will drop down to them, though that is considered highly unlikely. They could also stay where they are, and instead target Will Levis from Kentucky, or Anthony Richardson from Florida. Both are intriguing young QB’s with a lot of potential, but both are also considered projects who will need some time to grow.

