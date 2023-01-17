Matt Painter Breaks Down Game Winning Basket From Zach Edey

One of the few teams in college basketball that has one loss, resides right here in the state of Indiana with the Purdue Boilermakers. After Zach Edey’s dominating performance against the Michigan State Spartans with 32 points and 17 rebounds, including the go-ahead basket with two-seconds remaining.

During the final six minutes and thirty-five second of the game, Purdue was unstoppable on the offensive end. They made six of their seven shots and all seven of their free-throw attempts. The head coach of the Boilermakers since 2005 in Matt Painter joined the Ride with JMV on Tuesday afternoon and brought you inside the huddle to explain the play that freed up Edey so easily near the basket. Painter also discussed these topics with JMV:

What it meant to pick up his 400th career win

If he’s worried about Zach Edey’s minutes

Caleb Furst’s ability to make impactful plays

To listen to JMV's full conversation with Matt Painter, download the podcast of the interview below!