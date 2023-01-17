Jim Harbaugh Will Not Coach The Colts Next Season

As the Indianapolis Colts continue to look for their next head coach, there is one prominent name they can scratch off of their list

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, whom many had tied to the Colts opening, announced last night that he would be staying with the Wolverines for the upcoming season. Harbaugh, who previously served as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012, and who also played quarterback for the horseshoe from 1994-97, was one of the most high profile potential coaches in this cycle. Harbaugh had completed an interview for the Denver Broncos opening before announcing his return, and last year, he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job as well. With Harbaugh out of the running, the Colts must turn and zero in on one of the many candidates they’ve already interviewed, including Lions OC Ben Johnson, Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, as well as in house options such as Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone, and Jeff Saturday, who served as interim head coach for the final 8 games of the 2022-23 NFL Season.

Listen to Brian Hammons and Jimmy Cook talk to Colts beat writer Joel A. Erickson about the head coaching search and more below!