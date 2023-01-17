Have The Colts Cast Too Wide A Net in Coaching Search?

The Colts head coaching search has candidates. A LOT of candidates. And more to come! The Colts don’t seem to be leaving any stone left unturned as they try to find the best fit for the next chapter of the franchise, one that will be key in developing the next quarterback on this team.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano joined Kevin & Query Tuesday morning and weighed in on not only the pool of candidates but the process each guy goes through during an exhaustive search.

We all know how much Jim [Irsay] loves Jeff [Saturday]- so he’s got to be the front-runner. But there are so many quality candidates they’re bringing in. – Chuck Pagano on the current crop of Colts head coaching candidates

He talked about the lengthy process of the head coaching cycle, including his own and how much goes into each interview, what the general questions usually are and assembling a staff.

There’s not a lot of patience when it comes to these jobs and the owners. Everybody wants to win and win now. It’s kind of the Burger King mindset: I want to win and I want to win now. – Chuck Pagano on picking the right spot for a head coach

