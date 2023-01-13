The Colts Should Pass on Derek Carr & An Early Favorite For Colts Head Coach?

Don’t even think about it, Colts. Don’t say it, suggest it or even let it enter your mind. Don’t trade or sign Derek Carr.

We’ve done the veteran QB thing way too much. Thankfully, that appears to be the same mindset of the Colts front office if we take them at their words. Chris Ballard said as much at his end of season press conference that the Colts “need to get it right” when it comes to a quarterback. That would seem to rule out Carr as an option. Not only is he yet another veteran quarterback but one that carries a heavy price tag along with him.

The Colts seem finally willing to embrace that they aren’t a quarterback away and will address the position in the draft. Whether that’s moving up to #1 to leapfrog the Texans and get the guy they covet or they stay where they’re at and take someone at #4 even if that means taking the second or third option on their draft board.

When it comes to head coaching candidates, the Colts are already underway in their search. Interviewing in-house candidate Bubba Ventrone to go along with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Other names on the interview list are Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. It’s also safe to assume that Jeff Saturday will be given an interview and a chance to plead his case for another spin, if he hasn’t had one already. Jim Harbaugh is a name floated out there as well but the Colts haven’t been mentioned as a team that’s reached out to him as of yet.

the guys debated if there is an early favorite in the head coaching candidates who have already interviewed, why Eric Bieniemy still hasn't gotten a head coaching job and why Kevin wants no part of Derek Carr anywhere near a Colts uniform.

