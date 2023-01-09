Would the Chicago Bears Trade the First Overall Pick to the Indianapolis Colts?

With the Indianapolis Colts surrendering a late touchdown on 4th and 20 to the Houston Texans for a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion, the Houston Texans are no longer in possession of the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now on the clock are the Chicago Bears.

Chicago is in prime position to bolster their young roster if they elect to trade out of the top spot in the draft because there is a team out there that will do anything to draft Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. There is more than just one connection between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears. The obvious connection is their current head coach in Matt Eberflus and Chris Ballard because Ballard is the one that hired Eberflus in 2018 during the Josh McDaniels/Frank Reich saga. The other connection between the Circle City and the Windy City, is the two general managers.

Ryan Poles will be entering his second season as the GM of the Bears after spending 12 years with the Kansas City Chiefs. Poles started as a scouting assistant in 2009 before moving his way up to director of college scouting, then executive director of player personnel. Colts GM Chris Ballard was the director of player personnel from 2013-2014 before becoming director of football operations in 2015 until hired by Indianapolis in 2017. It would be hard to find another pair of front offices that have as many ties as the Bears and Colts.

Radio host David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 in Chicago joined Brendan King and Charlie Clifford on The Fan Midday Show Monday morning to determine how likely Poles would be to trade out of the first overall pick with the depleted talent surrounding their franchise QB Justin Fields. Other topics that Kaplan discussed with King and Clifford were:

His reaction to watching the Texans defeating the Colts

What kind of compensation would the Bears want for the pick

How important this draft is for the success of Justin Fields future in Chicago

To listen to David Kaplan's full conversation with Brendan King and Charlie Clifford, follow the link below.